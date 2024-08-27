Jan. 26 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

Defining ‘religion’

Janet Marugg’s “religious” commentary in the Jan. 11 Lewiston Tribune reveals her lack of understanding of religion. Although her remarks sound scientific, they lack references to support her claims in journals such as Neurology Open Access and other publications.

I marvel at her desire to reject God when there is overwhelming evidence for a creator. Is there some “boogeyman” in her subconscious she wishes to resolve, not knowing life’s destiny?

I encourage her to look up the definition of religion on Dictonary.com or in the Oxford English Dictionary. Both references recognize a “superhuman agency” or a “superhuman power.” The OED defines secular as, “Belonging to the world and its affairs as distinguished from the church and religion.”