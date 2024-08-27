Jan. 26 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Janus is appropriate

It is fitting that presidents are inaugurated in January, a month named for Janus, the Roman god of beginnings and endings. But in Donald Trump’s case, the fit is even better because Janus was also the god of entrances and exits, and Trump’s obsession with stopping illegal entries and enforcing mass exits from the U.S. makes Janus an appropriate symbol.

Even more fitting is the two-faced image of Janus, often located over gates and doors. You won’t find a more two-faced president than Trump, whose wild rants about making Canada a state are quite the opposite from what he has said in the past and from what he says about Mexico, a country he claimed would pay for the wall he promised to build.

“Without borders we can’t have a country,” he’s said often, but he now calls the northern border an “artificial line,” and you don’t hear him threatening to make Mexico a state, which would solve the border problem even as it creates others.

Logical collisions are nothing new with Trump, and there are good reasons for maintaining both borders, but I would suggest that one bad reason for his attitude about Mexico is cultural. Of course, Trump would protest this loudly from one face, even as the other face smiles and winks.

But as to what he’s really thinking, only Janus knows.

Mike Ruskovich

Grangeville