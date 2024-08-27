Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Biden walked the walk

Joe Biden wasn’t my top choice back in the day, but the man invested in the national network of bridges and roads, airports, public transportation and national broadband internet as well as waterways and energy systems — the largest infrastructure plan since Dwight Eisenhower. (Jobs, jobs, jobs.)

He delivered the largest economic recovery plan since Franklin Roosevelt, the second largest health care bill since Lyndon Johnson and the largest climate change bill in history.

The CHIPS and Science Act aimed to build and produce our favorite (and necessary) electronics on U.S. soil. (Job, jobs, jobs.)

He protected the little guy, capping Medicare prescription costs for seniors, cut child poverty in half and made life-saving prescriptions for diabetics and asthmatics affordable. Family net worth is at a record high, real wages are up for low-income workers, the uninsured fell to a record low, and equity markets and 401(k)s are roaring. He made birth control available over the counter and went after price-gougers and relieved college debt for earners below $75,000.

Biden walked the walk on picket lines and with our veterans with his PACT Act and 14.5% increase to military pay and care for military children. He boosted the IRS to go after unpatriotic tax evaders and he imposed a 15% minimum tax on large corporations (a rate I wish for).

We’re a stronger, healthier nation today thanks to President Biden and his team of professionals and experts. He managed the moving parts of a healthy nation better than most.

Janet Marugg

Clarkston

Business as usual

Per business as usual, the talk of Benjamin Netanyahu and his mad dog “Fourth Reich” butchers halting the slaughter of the Palestinians in Gaza was just that: talk. The Zionist genocidal criminal won’t stop the butchering until the last Palestinian has gone the way of the American Indian.

Meanwhile the White House makes room for the biggest criminal (jerk) in this country’s history, with his assorted gang of goons, eunuchs and ass-kissing lapdogs.