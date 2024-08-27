Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Biden walked the walk
Joe Biden wasn’t my top choice back in the day, but the man invested in the national network of bridges and roads, airports, public transportation and national broadband internet as well as waterways and energy systems — the largest infrastructure plan since Dwight Eisenhower. (Jobs, jobs, jobs.)
He delivered the largest economic recovery plan since Franklin Roosevelt, the second largest health care bill since Lyndon Johnson and the largest climate change bill in history.
The CHIPS and Science Act aimed to build and produce our favorite (and necessary) electronics on U.S. soil. (Job, jobs, jobs.)
He protected the little guy, capping Medicare prescription costs for seniors, cut child poverty in half and made life-saving prescriptions for diabetics and asthmatics affordable. Family net worth is at a record high, real wages are up for low-income workers, the uninsured fell to a record low, and equity markets and 401(k)s are roaring. He made birth control available over the counter and went after price-gougers and relieved college debt for earners below $75,000.
Biden walked the walk on picket lines and with our veterans with his PACT Act and 14.5% increase to military pay and care for military children. He boosted the IRS to go after unpatriotic tax evaders and he imposed a 15% minimum tax on large corporations (a rate I wish for).
We’re a stronger, healthier nation today thanks to President Biden and his team of professionals and experts. He managed the moving parts of a healthy nation better than most.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston
Business as usual
Per business as usual, the talk of Benjamin Netanyahu and his mad dog “Fourth Reich” butchers halting the slaughter of the Palestinians in Gaza was just that: talk. The Zionist genocidal criminal won’t stop the butchering until the last Palestinian has gone the way of the American Indian.
Meanwhile the White House makes room for the biggest criminal (jerk) in this country’s history, with his assorted gang of goons, eunuchs and ass-kissing lapdogs.
And still the eternal peddling of the sewage effluent continues about a stolen election and witch hunt by the bloviating traitor who tried to rob the American people of an election and launched a coup against the U.S. in the process.
In addition to the continuing destruction of the planet in every way thinkable and unthinkable, the fools who voted for Donald “Donnie Demonica” Trump can watch their expenses go up, up, up as he levies tariffs on the rest of the world, balloons the deficit with more tax cuts for the rich, and sends U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport their relatives, friends and neighbors.
Trump has always held his base in contempt and scorned them as “a bunch of losers” to be bilked with everything from autographed Bibles and gold-plated sneakers to worthless crypto.
The bloviating pig truly is a champion: at cheating, lying, bullying, groping ... and conning his gullible groupies into believing no one can save “Ameryka” but him.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Honor a strong woman
Reading Sharon McMahon’s “The Small and the Mighty” taught me about many woman who had major influences on the history of the USA.
I was particularly impressed with the story of Rebecca Brown Mitchell. I learned of the total lack of rights of woman as she became a widow. Yet despite all the hardships she started a school in Eagle Rock, later to be named Idaho Falls, She sought and gained the right for women to vote by convincing 66% of men to vote for the right for women to vote.
Later she persuaded male legislators to appoint her to be the first female chaplain for the Idaho Legislature. She also started the Idaho Falls Public Library.
In recognition of all that she had accomplished, Idaho erected a statue to her called the Spirit of Idaho Women in 2022. It is a strong and resolute woman like Rebecca Mitchell whom we can thank for the right to vote, all the schools, churches and libraries in Idaho.
Charlotte K. Omoto
Palouse