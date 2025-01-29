Jan. 29 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

A president’s job

In the Jan. 11 Lewiston Tribune, there was a political cartoon showing a mother and son discussing the flags being at half-staff. The mother said it was for a great man who used to be president; the son said he thought it might be for a bad man who used to be president and would be again.

This did get me remembering President Jimmy Carter. I do believe he was a good person, but a poor president. During his administration, inflation was extremely high. My mother, who had retired, struggled to make ends meet. I was fortunate to have a good job and received raises that kept up with inflation.

Now that I am retired myself, I realize how tough high inflation makes it for people on fixed incomes. I don’t believe President Joe Biden is a good person, but he is a poor president.