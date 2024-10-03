Sections
OpinionOctober 5, 2024
Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Tragedy based on lies

“If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention ... then that’s what I’m going to do.” — JD Vance, Republican candidate for vice president.

On Sept. 15, speaking about Springfield, Ohio, Vance announced he would continue to lie to the American people about the incidents there.

Both Vance and Donald Trump discovered the false rumors on social media about legal Haitian immigrants eating pets in Springfield. Without evidence, they decided to run with it. Anyone would have dismissed this nonsense outright, or at least made an effort to verify the story. But Trump and Vance — running for the highest offices in the land — flatly refused to do so. Instead, they kept rolling, piling lie on top of lie until the falsehoods took on a life of their own.

In no time, more than 30 bomb threats were called in to the city of Springfield, resulting in closed schools and businesses. Residents were terrified by the sudden appearance of the Proud Boys. City and state officials debunked the lies and called for calm amid the continued barrage of falsehoods by Trump, Vance and social media. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was dispatched to guard cautiously-opened schools.

This whole tragedy was based on lies. What worries Americans now is Trump’s and Vance’s knowledge that, on a whim, they can wreak havoc in any American town they want. Think it can’t happen here? Guess again.

Think about that when you cast your vote Nov. 5.

Patrice Yeatter

Kooskia

