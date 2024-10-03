Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Tragedy based on lies

“If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention ... then that’s what I’m going to do.” — JD Vance, Republican candidate for vice president.

On Sept. 15, speaking about Springfield, Ohio, Vance announced he would continue to lie to the American people about the incidents there.

Both Vance and Donald Trump discovered the false rumors on social media about legal Haitian immigrants eating pets in Springfield. Without evidence, they decided to run with it. Anyone would have dismissed this nonsense outright, or at least made an effort to verify the story. But Trump and Vance — running for the highest offices in the land — flatly refused to do so. Instead, they kept rolling, piling lie on top of lie until the falsehoods took on a life of their own.