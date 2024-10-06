Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Glen Morgan’s legacy

Dr. Glen Morgan’s obituary appeared in the Sept. 22 edition of the Tribune. It referenced many of his accomplishment during his 34 years serving the students in Independent School District No. 1, Lewiston. He started his career as a student teacher and retired as superintendent in 1993.

I would like to highlight two of his accomplishments during his tenure as superintendent that continue to enrich the education of students in 2024, 31 years after his retirement.

Dr. Morgan oversaw the implementation of programs that were supported by the original supplemental levy passed in 1986. Computer labs were added which included all of the latest technology; music programs were expanded to elementary schools and included before-school band and choir; physical education classes were added; libraries were moved out of classrooms and took up a central spot in each building and were staffed to support the importance of reading; and so much more. These educational programs still exist today and continue to expand offering excellent educational opportunities for students in the Lewiston School District.