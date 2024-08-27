This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

Anyone trying to understand where Washington’s education stands as far as performance can be forgiven for confusion.

Officials say our schools are among the best in the nation. And last month, Speaker of the state House Laurie Jinkins chided this editorial board for being overly critical of current academic outcomes.

“Consumer Affairs rated us fourth in the nation,” the Tacoma Democrat pointed out, even though state tests show that 50% of students here — some 500,000 kids — are not reading and writing well enough to attend college without remedial classes. Jinkins’ own son graduated from a Tacoma school where only 10% of students are on track for college-level math.

So, what gives?

First, consider what’s being counted. The Consumer Affairs ranking, for instance, rates Washington highly for teacher salaries, overall K-12 spending, and the quality of our colleges and universities.