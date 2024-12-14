OPINION: Public is better off without grocery chain merger

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

In the long run, the demise of a proposed merger between Albertsons and Kroger will benefit consumers and employees.

In separate rulings Tuesday, a federal judge in Oregon and a state judge in Washington blocked the merger between two of the nation’s largest grocery chains. On Wednesday, Albertsons officials withdrew from the proposal and filed a lawsuit against Kroger. While much legal wrangling remains, it is not too early to examine the situation and its vast impact on Washington shoppers.

Albertsons owns Safeway, and Kroger owns Fred Meyer and QFC. Between them, the companies operate 330 stores in Washington, including 21 in Clark County. While there are plenty of Walmart, WinCo and Costco outlets, along with higher-end stores such as Chuck’s Produce, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods, most neighborhood grocery outlets fall under the Albertsons or Kroger brands — even if the name on the front of the store says otherwise.

In issuing a temporary injunction, U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson said allowing the chains to merge would reduce competition while raising the cost of food and other staples.

“The Court finds that both qualitative and quantitative evidence shows that defendants engage in substantial head-to-head competition and the proposed merger would remove that competition,” Nelson wrote. “As a result, the proposed merger is likely to lead to unilateral competitive effects and is presumptively unlawful.”

Meanwhile, in King County Superior Court, Judge Marshall Ferguson wrote “the evidence convincingly shows that the current competition between Kroger and Albertsons stores is fierce in the State of Washington.”