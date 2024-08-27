OPINION: Rod Gramer calls ‘school choice’ plan a ‘government handout’

The fight over school vouchers might be the leading issue going into this Idaho legislative session, but the term “vouchers” will have selective use.

We’re more likely to hear terms such as “school choice,” “tax credits,” “rebates” or even “savings accounts” come up in the committee rooms and news briefings. Regardless of the name, it’s all part of the effort to steer public money to private or religious schools.

Rod Gramer, an advocate and former president of Idaho Business for Education, uses another term. “It’s the biggest government handout in history,” he says, and one that is aimed for helping rich folks get money for sending their kids to private schools.

“There is nothing conservative about vouchers,” he says.

Politically, there appears to be strong sentiment in some form of vouchers. Gov. Brad Little has endorsed a tax credit that will provide $50 million to those seeking education alternatives. Gramer, a longtime journalist and native Idahoan, blasted the governor for pandering to the right — at the expense of Idaho’s constitutional obligation for public education.

Tax credits, or other measures, may not raid the public-school budget, but they can chip away at the general fund that underwrites everything else. Gramer says that Arizona, a voucher-friendly state, is cutting programs and facing close to a billion-dollar deficit as a result of its financial boost to the private schools.

Reviews in Arizona are mixed. Former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, in a recent visit to the Gem State, had high praise for Arizona’s voucher program. Arizona’s current governor, Democrat Katie Hobbs, has called the program “unsustainable.”

Gramer sides with Hobbs in this dispute.

“The state general fund has only so much money, and we always have been frugal in Idaho. It’s not like we are throwing money at our public schools,” Gramer says. “So, if you have vouchers, it puts the squeeze on the state general-fund budget — and not just for K-12 education. It puts the squeeze on community colleges, higher education, roads and all the things we do on a limited budget.”

Legislators are getting plenty of pressure to provide relief for those fleeing public schools. Ron Nate, a former eastern Idaho legislator and president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation — which has a generous following among legislators — sees public schools in a negative light.