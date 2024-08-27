OPINION: Salmon run shows restoring habitat worth the effort

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

Many of the Puget Sound region’s rivers and creeks recently have rippled with thick runs of salmon. Fall chum are returning to spawn in their highest numbers in at least a decade, to the delight of everyone from local anglers to feasting bald eagles. All three pods of southern resident orcas are outstaying their usual time in these inland waters.

It’s too early to cast definitive conclusions for this remarkable season. But it should hearten those working to resurrect dwindling salmon populations — and remind state lawmakers why those efforts must continue.

That includes a multibillion-dollar state program to replace inadequate culverts under state highways to allow for greater salmon habitat access. Spurred by local tribes as fish populations plummeted, a federal injunction required the state’s Transportation Department to complete habitat restoration work by 2030. The Times editorial board has urged the Legislature to pursue projects in watersheds with the most potential gains in salmon numbers.

Many of the state’s culvert replacements are constructed within waterways that have other blockages that will continue to prevent salmon from returning, a Seattle Times analysis found. But one project near Bremerton shows what is possible when property owners, tribes and governments at every level come together to restore a watershed.