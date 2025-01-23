OPINION: So much for the holiday season; here comes flu season

This editorial was published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.

———

And just as some of us are finally packing up the Christmas decorations, a new season is already upon us: It’s flu and respiratory illness time.

Nobody’s celebrating, though.

Especially local health care providers, who are dealing with an alarming crush of coughing, sneezing and wheezing patients.

While Prosser Memorial gets ready to open a new $125 million, 88,000-square-foot hospital that will be able to accommodate more people, MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital’s emergency department and other health care centers are straining at the seams.

Patient loads are growing in the Yakima Valley, but services and care providers are limited.

It’s part of a troubling national trend: We have a doctor shortage in this country, and it’s only getting worse, a recent AARP Bulletin article accurately points out.