OPINION: So much for the holiday season; here comes flu season

This editorial was published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.
And just as some of us are finally packing up the Christmas decorations, a new season is already upon us: It’s flu and respiratory illness time.
Nobody’s celebrating, though.
Especially local health care providers, who are dealing with an alarming crush of coughing, sneezing and wheezing patients.
While Prosser Memorial gets ready to open a new $125 million, 88,000-square-foot hospital that will be able to accommodate more people, MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital’s emergency department and other health care centers are straining at the seams.
Patient loads are growing in the Yakima Valley, but services and care providers are limited.
It’s part of a troubling national trend: We have a doctor shortage in this country, and it’s only getting worse, a recent AARP Bulletin article accurately points out.
That, obviously, raises everyone’s health risks. And at the moment, the flu virus, RSV and other respiratory ailments are among the most urgent of those risks locally.
As they do every year, flu and RSV cases have surged as winter has set in, and Yakima County has already recorded its first flu-related death of the season.
As of early January, 550 local people tested positive for influenza and 314 tested positive for RSV, according to the Yakima Health District.
The best ways to protect yourself and avoid getting anybody else sick? Some common-sense basics that are often heard yet not always heeded — wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face and stay home if you’re feeling ill.
And yes, stop doom-scrolling through conspiracy theorists’ posts and get vaccinated. And depending on the circumstances, masking up probably wouldn’t hurt, either.
The health district recommends flu shots for anyone 6 months or older, and COVID-19 and RSV tests and shots are available all over the county. Kids, pregnant women, folks older than 65 and people with underlying conditions or weakened immune systems are the highest risk of getting sick — seriously sick.
So do everyone a favor: Take your medicine and take care of yourself.
Come on. You already gave everybody gifts for Christmas. Don’t give them potentially deadly contagious illnesses during flu season.
