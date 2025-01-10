OPINION: Trump’s chaos presidency resumes

It is no coincidence that, while news coverage this week had been focused on the fourth anniversary of the Donald Trump-inspired riot at the U.S. Capitol and the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, the next president conducted a rambling, shambling news conference where he said he wouldn’t rule out attacking a NATO ally and trolled the country with which we share the longest undefended border in the world.

Trump lives for chaos and distraction. He must be, as Alice Roosevelt Longworth said of her father Teddy, “the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral.” T.R. had a big ego, but also a big brain. He read and wrote books and knew science. Trump knows chaos.

It was completely predictable that his fragile self-image could not tolerate extended days of laudatory coverage of Carter, an American president with more decency and character than the entirety of the incoming administration. Trump had to redirect attention to himself, even if the attention is mostly in the nature of slapping your forehead and muttering: “He said what?”

We’ve seen this show before. The soon-to-be president is a master at dominating the national mind set. He loves it, as do many of his supporters who think it’s great fun to spin up Canadian, Danish, French and German politicians who are forced to respond to his senseless rants.

Rename the Gulf of Mexico? Why not?

Pardon the lawbreaking thugs who took over the Capitol at his prompting? Sure.

Send the Marines — again — to Panama to reclaim “our” canal? We stole it fair and square, so why not?

Make Canada the 51st state? Why not alienate an old ally, our second largest trading partner, that supplies, according to CTV News, major quantities of energy products, motor vehicles and parts, consumer goods and forest products, among much else? Not to mention the great Canadian maple syrup you get at Costco.

It’s been suggested that Americans should take Trump “seriously but not literally.” Be wise and take him both seriously and literally. He is a psychopath literally capable of anything during the next four years — or whenever he decides to leave office — and most of what he suggests and does will be profoundly stupid and often disastrous.

“We have been so concerned about all the scary things that Trump’s going to do, we forgot he’s also going to do some really stupid things,” said Desi Lydic, a host of “The Daily Show.”

The only thing more predictable than Trump sending his firstborn to Greenland to scope out hotel locations is that not a single Vichy Republican — the spineless, gutless, cowering sycophants who have time and again enabled this flawed, ignorant man — would raise as much as a limp social media post against his chaos. They’re frankly too busy trooping to Mar-a-Lago to kiss his ring, or something.

You can’t help but wonder when the buyer’s remorse will set in. Maybe when he has to actually manage a natural disaster or a foreign crisis. Perhaps when the debt ceiling needs to increase to prevent a government default. Perhaps when bird flu or another public health crisis produces a new “disinfectant” moment, an indelible mark on the first Trump presidency.