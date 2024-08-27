Washington faces challenges with public defense

This editorial was published in The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

One of the underpinnings of the American justice system is that people suspected of crimes are entitled to a vigorous defense, even if they cannot afford to pay.

But over the years, cases have grown in both number and complexity, stressing Washington’s — and Clark County’s — public defense system. It seems likely that 2025 will be a year of reckoning and change in this admittedly flawed system.

Indeed, the status quo is not an option. Overworked public defenders are increasingly unable to effectively handle all the cases they are assigned. This creates a two-tiered justice system, where wealthy defendants may receive a different outcome than their indigent counterparts.

According to the Seattle news nonprofit CascadePBS, the state Supreme Court is now considering a drastic change to case limits for the first time since 1973. Currently, public defenders statewide, including Clark County, can be assigned about 150 felony cases per year. (Felonies are more serious crimes punishable by prison sentences, such as murder, robbery and sexual assault). Attorneys who handle misdemeanors, such as petty theft or drunk driving, can receive around 400 cases per year.

The new standards would slash that to 120 misdemeanors or 47 low-level felonies per attorney. The proposed cap is even lower for higher-level felonies such as murder. The new limits would be phased in by July 2027, according to CascadePBS.