OPINION: Cheers & Jeers: Who do you trust?

CHEERS ... to Chairperson Ken Faunce and his colleagues on the Moscow School Board.

Moscow was among seven Idaho school districts — along with Boise, Caldwell and Highland (Craigmont) — that sponsored last week’s successful resolution putting the Idaho School Boards Association on record against siphoning off scarce public dollars into the pockets of private and/or religious schools.

After beating back the voucher movement in two successive sessions, the Idaho Legislature — prodded along by groups such as the American Federation for Children that wouldn’t know Idaho from Iowa — now seems poised to acquiesce.

Never mind such moves in other states have led to budget-busters. In Arizona, for instance, what started out as a $65 million program ballooned to $723.5 million in just two years.

Never mind that most of the vouchers will support private schools in urban centers while undermining Idaho’s rural communities.

Never mind there would be no control over how private schools spend these public tax dollars.

If you’re looking for a group the public trusts on education issues, it’s the school board members who mirror their communities — not the politicians who are sent to Boise.

If you’re looking for a mandate in last week’s election, remember that while Idahoans handed Republicans a solid win, they also voted overwhelmingly to support local schools with their own checkbooks.

Add this to the equation: Voters in other states are rejecting this elitist agenda backed by out-of-state money:

-- Kentucky — 65% opposed amending the state constitution to permit public subsidies of private education.

-- Nebraska — 57.1% repealed the Legislature’s voucher plan.

-- Colorado — 50.8% rejected Amendment 80 enshrining school choice in the state constitution, a move Colorado Education Association President Kevin Vick characterized as “a backdoor way of bringing private school vouchers into Colorado.”

After Idaho lawmakers approved unpopular education policies, voters went to the polls in 2012 to repeal the so-called Luna laws by margins of up to 67%.

Lawmakers who ignore the voice of local school board members do so at their own peril.

CHEERS ... to Asotin County Commissioners Brian Shinn and Chuck Whitman.

Earlier this week, the commissioners noted the state Office of Public Defense is providing Asotin County with $31,560 to cover roughly $850,000 in legal bills. A dozen years ago, public defense cost Asotin County $240,000.

It’s a “slap in the face,” Shinn said.

“It’s a train wreck,” Whitman said.

Even worse, the state is on the verge of adopting caseload caps on public defenders, something that will drive up costs and/or compromise the community’s ability to prosecute lower-tier felonies.

Where is it written that public defense is an obligation of county commissioners?