OPINION: Who will pay for schools: state or local taxpayers?

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

It is a politician’s job to put their best spin on whatever issue is under discussion. And make no mistake, Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, who oversees Washington’s 295 school districts, is most definitely a politician.

In his fourth annual address on the state of K-12 education, Reykdal used his bully pulpit to beat the drum for more funding, as usual, and to frame student performance in a rosy light. Parents with children in public schools may be experiencing a very different reality.

For instance, on student test scores. Reykdal heralded the “stubborn gains” Washington kids have made since the pandemic. Yet more than a quarter of them remain chronically absent, he acknowledged, and fewer young people are on track for college-level math than at any time in at least the past seven years.

This, in a state that prides itself on being a science-and-tech powerhouse.

Reykdal has always been more exercised about school funding than test scores, and on that point he was eloquent. Washington, despite its comparative wealth, devotes a smaller portion of its economic output to public education than many other states.

“It’s unacceptable,” said Reykdal, who has asked for a $3 billion increase this year.