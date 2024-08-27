OPINION: With Donald Trump reelected, our republic now has a chance

Who would have predicted in the Nov. 5 election that beloved pets P’Nut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon would have a role in it? As babies, they were taken in by a couple living in New York City and became domesticated. The couple had a social media presence and posted videos of the pets and themselves, which went viral, and they started a licensed animal rescue service.

For unknown reasons, New York health authorities obtained a search warrant and authorization to seize the animals. Apparently, eight public health officers spent five hours ransacking their home, seized the animals and then euthanized them in the name of the new religion — public health.

The couple’s video went viral because people, especially those who love their pets, were revulsed at that overreaction of the public health department. It reminded them of previous overreactions of the same department when it voided constitutional rights.

Public health departments were formed 150 years ago to ensure clean water and sanitation. But now, they intrude in most aspects of daily life, with an increased sense of unquestionable authority. The proposed new World Health Organization treaty would be binding on the U.S., and it would give that power to the public health system. Also, if pastors in Seattle can be attacked by antifa for reading the Gospel of John in public and jailed three times as the instigator — as they were in 2022 — then government can come for us. Fortunately, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals supported the First Amendment and ordered damages be awarded.

This kind of public reaction to injustice has happened often in the U.S. with the Boston Tea Party and Rosa Parks’ refusal to sit in the Black section of a bus as examples. These energized the public for a cause uniting the country, showing that ideas for freedom supplant dictators. World history has many examples of martyrs who, for principle, chose their hill to die on, becoming the lasting examples of dying instead of compromise.

P’Nut is the current symbol of the fate possible with uncontrolled government. Read the article by Jeffery Tucker in the Nov. 6 Epoch Times.

In the week of Nov. 11-15, a House committee included criticism of public health agencies. I believe the public’s distrust of the public health system was related to the actions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration during the past few years, in particular. I believe Robert Kennedy Jr., when confirmed as head of the Department of Health and Human Services, will help restore public trust.

(By way of full disclosure, Kennedy currently represents me in a case against Washington’s governor and medical commission for prosecuting me for exercising my First Amendment rights. That case is pending in the 9th Circuit.)

Many other observations about the election results should be considered.

As I mentioned in my Oct. 27 column, the woke radical left — the current Democratic Party — will eat their own as Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are now blamed for not allowing the democratic process to proceed within their own Democratic Party.

President Joe Biden withdrew (undoubtedly under great pressure and possibly under threat of imposition of the 25th Amendment) from the presidential race. They selected Vice President Kamala Harris, who had not won a single primary vote among the 20 candidates who competed for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. In other words, she was rejected by Democrats.

Democratic community leaders are very angry about that selection as well as the fact that Biden’s mental deterioration was hidden until exposed in the debate with Donald Trump. Harris had $20 billion of campaign funds, but is still $20 million in debt.