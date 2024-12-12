Sections
December 12, 2024

Ohrtman’s nativity collection going on display Friday at Lewiston museum

Dennis Ohrtman’s collection of nativities will go on display starting Friday at the Nez Perce County Historical Society’s facilities in downtown Lewiston.

Ohrtman, a retired teacher, has a collection of about 445 nativities, almost all of which will be on display.

The display will run though Jan. 9. The initial sessions including 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The display won’t be open every day; a full schedule can be found at bit.ly/3VBoQJ4.

The nativities will be on display at the Heritage House (the main building) and the Idaho Capitol replica building. The address is 306 Third St., Lewiston.

Admission is $6, or free for members of the historical society.

The exhibition serves as a fundraiser for the historical society, which last put Ohrtman’s nativities on display in 2022.

