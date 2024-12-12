Dennis Ohrtman’s collection of nativities will go on display starting Friday at the Nez Perce County Historical Society’s facilities in downtown Lewiston.

Ohrtman, a retired teacher, has a collection of about 445 nativities, almost all of which will be on display.

The display will run though Jan. 9. The initial sessions including 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The display won’t be open every day; a full schedule can be found at bit.ly/3VBoQJ4.