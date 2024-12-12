Sections
The Region
December 12, 2024

WSU Pullman Interim Chancellor Dave Cillay accepts permanent position

PULLMAN — Longtime Washington State University official Dave Cillay has been selected to be Pullman’s chancellor.

A WSU Insider post said Cillay has served as interim chancellor since June. The role became permanent when President Kirk Schulz announced Cillay’s promotion Tuesday.

Cillay has worked at WSU for more than 30 years, most recently serving as the institution’s inaugural chancellor of the WSU Global Campus since 2019. Before, he was vice president of Academic Outreach and Innovation for seven years.

He was appointed to the interim position when the inaugural Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton left WSU in May to become University of New Hampshire’s president.

The Pullman chancellor role was created by Schulz in 2022.

