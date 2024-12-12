WSU Pullman Interim Chancellor Dave Cillay accepts permanent position

PULLMAN — Longtime Washington State University official Dave Cillay has been selected to be Pullman’s chancellor.

A WSU Insider post said Cillay has served as interim chancellor since June. The role became permanent when President Kirk Schulz announced Cillay’s promotion Tuesday.

Cillay has worked at WSU for more than 30 years, most recently serving as the institution’s inaugural chancellor of the WSU Global Campus since 2019. Before, he was vice president of Academic Outreach and Innovation for seven years.