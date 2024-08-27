Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
BusinessJanuary 12, 2025

Biz Bits: Day care center opens at Clarkston location

Elaine Williams
Tyson Kessler and Zoe Puhl play in the toddler room at Enriched Beginnings Learning Center LCV in Clarkston.
Tyson Kessler and Zoe Puhl play in the toddler room at Enriched Beginnings Learning Center LCV in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Enriched Beginnings Learning Center in Clarkston.
Enriched Beginnings Learning Center in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Makenzie Newman, left, program supervisor at Enriched Beginnings, and Molly Eller, director at the center, pose for a photo at the center.
Makenzie Newman, left, program supervisor at Enriched Beginnings, and Molly Eller, director at the center, pose for a photo at the center.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Enriched Beginnings Learning Center in Clarkston.
Enriched Beginnings Learning Center in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Employees of a new Clarkston day care center send parents pictures and updates about their children throughout the day on a cellphone app.

The information helps parents stay connected with their kids even if they have just a few seconds to glance at their phones, said Jaci Walker, an owner of Enriched Beginnings Learning Center LCV at 2515 20th St.

The center is housed in a former Tender Care location and has room for about 110 children ages 4 weeks to 10 years old. Its hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The rates vary depending on children’s ages, how many children in a family are enrolled at the center and how much child care families need, Walker said.

The center has rates based on children being there two, three and five days a week. Buses from Clarkston School District transport older children to and from school each day.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Information about openings is available by calling (509) 780-8362.

The routine at the center is a mix of structured activities and free play with a focus on making sure children are ready to enter kindergarten, Walker said.

The Clarkston day care is an expansion of a Spokane-area business that Walker owns with her parents, Chris and Angie Segroves. Enriched Beginnings has a similar-sized center on the South Hill in Spokane and another near the Spokane Valley Mall.

Prior to opening those centers four years ago, Walker was an owner of Magnolia Learning Center in Cheney, Wash., for two years.

Walker has numerous connections to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She was born in Lewiston and has lived in the Clarkston-Asotin area intermittently including during her junior and senior years of high school when she worked at Snake River Grounds, an espresso business her parents owned in Asotin.

Related
BusinessJan. 12
Biz Bits: SEL promotes longtime employee to HR post
BusinessJan. 12
Keith Havens’ latest launch
BusinessJan. 12
Credit card defaults are climbing in the U.S.
BusinessJan. 5
Average rate on a 30-year U.S. mortgage hits 6.91%
Related
Must-knows about employee stock options
BusinessJan. 5
Must-knows about employee stock options
Small businesses brace themselves for potentially disruptive TikTok ban
BusinessJan. 5
Small businesses brace themselves for potentially disruptive TikTok ban
Who is on time?
BusinessJan. 5
Who is on time?
Another year with AI
BusinessJan. 5
Another year with AI
Business person of the year: Avista’s homegrown CEO
BusinessDec. 22, 2024
Business person of the year: Avista’s homegrown CEO
BUSINESS PEOPLE OF THE YEAR: 2000-23
BusinessDec. 22, 2024
BUSINESS PEOPLE OF THE YEAR: 2000-23
Fresh take on a local favorite
BusinessDec. 15, 2024
Fresh take on a local favorite
Virtual reality and game business offers entertainment for everyone
BusinessDec. 15, 2024
Virtual reality and game business offers entertainment for everyone
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy