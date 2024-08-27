Biz Bits: Day care center opens at Clarkston location

Employees of a new Clarkston day care center send parents pictures and updates about their children throughout the day on a cellphone app.

The information helps parents stay connected with their kids even if they have just a few seconds to glance at their phones, said Jaci Walker, an owner of Enriched Beginnings Learning Center LCV at 2515 20th St.

The center is housed in a former Tender Care location and has room for about 110 children ages 4 weeks to 10 years old. Its hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The rates vary depending on children’s ages, how many children in a family are enrolled at the center and how much child care families need, Walker said.

The center has rates based on children being there two, three and five days a week. Buses from Clarkston School District transport older children to and from school each day.