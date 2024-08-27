Biz Bits: Day care center opens at Clarkston location

Employees of a new Clarkston day care center send parents pictures and updates about their children throughout the day on a cellphone app.
The information helps parents stay connected with their kids even if they have just a few seconds to glance at their phones, said Jaci Walker, an owner of Enriched Beginnings Learning Center LCV at 2515 20th St.
The center is housed in a former Tender Care location and has room for about 110 children ages 4 weeks to 10 years old. Its hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The rates vary depending on children’s ages, how many children in a family are enrolled at the center and how much child care families need, Walker said.
The center has rates based on children being there two, three and five days a week. Buses from Clarkston School District transport older children to and from school each day.
Information about openings is available by calling (509) 780-8362.
The routine at the center is a mix of structured activities and free play with a focus on making sure children are ready to enter kindergarten, Walker said.
The Clarkston day care is an expansion of a Spokane-area business that Walker owns with her parents, Chris and Angie Segroves. Enriched Beginnings has a similar-sized center on the South Hill in Spokane and another near the Spokane Valley Mall.
Prior to opening those centers four years ago, Walker was an owner of Magnolia Learning Center in Cheney, Wash., for two years.
Walker has numerous connections to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She was born in Lewiston and has lived in the Clarkston-Asotin area intermittently including during her junior and senior years of high school when she worked at Snake River Grounds, an espresso business her parents owned in Asotin.