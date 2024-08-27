Building Permits

City of Lewiston
Jean Wengler, 1606 Birch Drive, residential window replacement, $2,947.
Jake Greco, 606 Warner Ave., Unit B, residential townhouse, $450,000.
Jake Greco, 606 Warner Ave., Unit A, residential townhouse, $450,000.
Lewiston Independent School District No. 1, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way, three soccer fields, practice field and maintenance building, $850,000.
Arnold and Stacey Gossage, 3107 Sixth St., residential roof repair of damage from fallen tree, $9,125.
Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, 3759 Airpointe Place, shell only for new animal shelter building, $800,000.
Skyview Estates, 622 Burrell Ave., 2, tiny home on private lot, $3,000.
Skyview Estates, 622 Burrell Ave., 1, tiny home on private lot, $3,000.
Cuesta Ice Company, 2311 Fifth Ave. N, installation of new ice maker, $30,000.
Shann Profitt, 2103 Alder Ave., Unit B, residential duplex and townhouse, $285,188.
Shann Profitt, 2103 Alder Ave., Unit A, residential duplex and townhouse, $285,188.
Kyle and Samantha Andrews, 541 Thain Road, commercial remodel-relocation of bathrooms to other side of tap room, $4,000.
Monica Flipper, 1118 Eighth Ave., residential window replacement, $15,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1814 Clark Fork Lane, single-family dwelling, $266,785.
Robert Humphrey, 1403 Alder Ave., residential accessory building — pole barn, $37,000.
Dalton and Ami Staggs, 215 First Ave., residential window replacement, $9,500.
Floral Artistry, 1008 Main St., commercial reroof, $12,000.
Nez Perce County
Dean and Christine Viers, 27821 Poplar Lane, Culdesac, manufactured home on foundation, $39,485.
Daniel Moser, 517 N. Marion St., Peck, accessory building, $9,660.
Glen and Bonnie Baldwin, 3 Bears Construction, 31964 Mission Creek Road, Culdesac, addition to existing structure, $6,072.
Katie Seekins, 2201 Park Ave., Lewiston, single-family dwelling, $543,384.
Joseph and Jamie Correia, Big Canyon Road, Peck, manufactured home on foundation, $31,231.
Bill Stout, 20130 Cottontail Lane, Culdesac, accessory building, $24,971.
Randy and Gretchen Kingsbury, 7239 Flyby Drive, Lewiston, exterior remodel, $6,000.
Asotin County
Toni O’Brien, 1537 Heimark Court, Clarkston, deck cover, $3,328.
Jordan Peters, 2645 St. Helens Court, Clarkston, outbuilding, $42,840.
Robert Vallandigham, 1990 Golfview Drive, Clarkston, remodel, $14,200.
Trent Fortney, 2348 19th St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $206,878.
David Eastlum, 1505 Arkenstone Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $222,006.
Elva McDougal, 907 Post Lane, Clarkston, retaining wall, $22,500.
Kenneth McCarthy, 2617 Eighth Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $5,472.
