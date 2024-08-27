Sections
The Region
Classifieds
BusinessDecember 22, 2024

Building Permits

City of Lewiston

Jean Wengler, 1606 Birch Drive, residential window replacement, $2,947.

Jake Greco, 606 Warner Ave., Unit B, residential townhouse, $450,000.

Jake Greco, 606 Warner Ave., Unit A, residential townhouse, $450,000.

Lewiston Independent School District No. 1, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way, three soccer fields, practice field and maintenance building, $850,000.

Arnold and Stacey Gossage, 3107 Sixth St., residential roof repair of damage from fallen tree, $9,125.

Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, 3759 Airpointe Place, shell only for new animal shelter building, $800,000.

Skyview Estates, 622 Burrell Ave., 2, tiny home on private lot, $3,000.

Skyview Estates, 622 Burrell Ave., 1, tiny home on private lot, $3,000.

Cuesta Ice Company, 2311 Fifth Ave. N, installation of new ice maker, $30,000.

Shann Profitt, 2103 Alder Ave., Unit B, residential duplex and townhouse, $285,188.

Shann Profitt, 2103 Alder Ave., Unit A, residential duplex and townhouse, $285,188.

Kyle and Samantha Andrews, 541 Thain Road, commercial remodel-relocation of bathrooms to other side of tap room, $4,000.

Monica Flipper, 1118 Eighth Ave., residential window replacement, $15,000.

Quality Design Homes, 1814 Clark Fork Lane, single-family dwelling, $266,785.

Robert Humphrey, 1403 Alder Ave., residential accessory building — pole barn, $37,000.

Dalton and Ami Staggs, 215 First Ave., residential window replacement, $9,500.

Floral Artistry, 1008 Main St., commercial reroof, $12,000.

Nez Perce County

Dean and Christine Viers, 27821 Poplar Lane, Culdesac, manufactured home on foundation, $39,485.

Daniel Moser, 517 N. Marion St., Peck, accessory building, $9,660.

Glen and Bonnie Baldwin, 3 Bears Construction, 31964 Mission Creek Road, Culdesac, addition to existing structure, $6,072.

Katie Seekins, 2201 Park Ave., Lewiston, single-family dwelling, $543,384.

Joseph and Jamie Correia, Big Canyon Road, Peck, manufactured home on foundation, $31,231.

Bill Stout, 20130 Cottontail Lane, Culdesac, accessory building, $24,971.

Randy and Gretchen Kingsbury, 7239 Flyby Drive, Lewiston, exterior remodel, $6,000.

Asotin County

Toni O’Brien, 1537 Heimark Court, Clarkston, deck cover, $3,328.

Jordan Peters, 2645 St. Helens Court, Clarkston, outbuilding, $42,840.

Robert Vallandigham, 1990 Golfview Drive, Clarkston, remodel, $14,200.

Trent Fortney, 2348 19th St., Clarkston, single-family residence, $206,878.

David Eastlum, 1505 Arkenstone Court, Clarkston, single-family residence, $222,006.

Elva McDougal, 907 Post Lane, Clarkston, retaining wall, $22,500.

Kenneth McCarthy, 2617 Eighth Ave., Clarkston, outbuilding, $5,472.

Elva McDougal, 907 Post Lane, Clarkston, retaining wall, $20,000.

