Building Permits

City of Lewiston

Jean Wengler, 1606 Birch Drive, residential window replacement, $2,947.

Jake Greco, 606 Warner Ave., Unit B, residential townhouse, $450,000.

Jake Greco, 606 Warner Ave., Unit A, residential townhouse, $450,000.

Lewiston Independent School District No. 1, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way, three soccer fields, practice field and maintenance building, $850,000.

Arnold and Stacey Gossage, 3107 Sixth St., residential roof repair of damage from fallen tree, $9,125.

Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, 3759 Airpointe Place, shell only for new animal shelter building, $800,000.

Skyview Estates, 622 Burrell Ave., 2, tiny home on private lot, $3,000.

Skyview Estates, 622 Burrell Ave., 1, tiny home on private lot, $3,000.

Cuesta Ice Company, 2311 Fifth Ave. N, installation of new ice maker, $30,000.

Shann Profitt, 2103 Alder Ave., Unit B, residential duplex and townhouse, $285,188.

Shann Profitt, 2103 Alder Ave., Unit A, residential duplex and townhouse, $285,188.

Kyle and Samantha Andrews, 541 Thain Road, commercial remodel-relocation of bathrooms to other side of tap room, $4,000.

Monica Flipper, 1118 Eighth Ave., residential window replacement, $15,000.

Quality Design Homes, 1814 Clark Fork Lane, single-family dwelling, $266,785.

Robert Humphrey, 1403 Alder Ave., residential accessory building — pole barn, $37,000.

Dalton and Ami Staggs, 215 First Ave., residential window replacement, $9,500.

Floral Artistry, 1008 Main St., commercial reroof, $12,000.