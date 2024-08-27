Jackman Tire comes to Lewiston

A tire business with roots in the Boise area has opened where the Donkey Den used to be in the Lewiston Orchards.

Jackman Tire is at 245 Thain Road. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The business sells, installs, aligns and rotates tires for domestic and foreign sport utility vehicles, pickup trucks and sedans, said Meghan Garrett, who manages the business with her husband.

It has a maintenance and repair department equipped to handle work on air conditioning, air filters, alternators, batteries, brakes, belts and hoses for those types of vehicles, Garrett said.

It also has a mobile service that supplies tires for semitrucks as well as heavy equipment for construction, warehousing and agriculture, she said.

Her husband, Martin Flores, brings 15 years of experience to the venture.