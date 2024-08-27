Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
BusinessNovember 24, 2024

Jackman Tire comes to Lewiston

Biz Bits

Elaine Williams
Meghan Garrett and Martin Flores pose for a photo outside Jackman Tire Thursday in the Lewiston Orchards.
Meghan Garrett and Martin Flores pose for a photo outside Jackman Tire Thursday in the Lewiston Orchards.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Meghan Garrett works in the office side of Jackman Tire Thursday in the Lewiston Orchards.
Meghan Garrett works in the office side of Jackman Tire Thursday in the Lewiston Orchards.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Meghan Garrett and Martin Flores pose for a photo outside Jackman Tire Thursday in the Lewiston Orchards.
Meghan Garrett and Martin Flores pose for a photo outside Jackman Tire Thursday in the Lewiston Orchards.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Meghan Garrett and Martin Flores pose for a photo inside Jackman Tire Thursday in the Lewiston Orchards.
Meghan Garrett and Martin Flores pose for a photo inside Jackman Tire Thursday in the Lewiston Orchards.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Jackman Tire
Jackman TireAugust Frank/Lewiston Tribune

A tire business with roots in the Boise area has opened where the Donkey Den used to be in the Lewiston Orchards.

Jackman Tire is at 245 Thain Road. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The business sells, installs, aligns and rotates tires for domestic and foreign sport utility vehicles, pickup trucks and sedans, said Meghan Garrett, who manages the business with her husband.

It has a maintenance and repair department equipped to handle work on air conditioning, air filters, alternators, batteries, brakes, belts and hoses for those types of vehicles, Garrett said.

It also has a mobile service that supplies tires for semitrucks as well as heavy equipment for construction, warehousing and agriculture, she said.

Her husband, Martin Flores, brings 15 years of experience to the venture.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

A U.S. Army veteran who served for 10 years, he oversees the tire sale and installation side of the business as well as its vehicle maintenance department. She handles functions such as inventory, billing and personnel.

They worked at American Tire & Auto Service in the Boise area before relocating to Lewiston. They have also held jobs at Les Schwab Tire Center.

The owner of Jackman Tire is Jason Jackman, who founded American Tire & Auto Service in the Boise area 12 years ago, Garrett said.

Jackman, who has 30 years of experience in the industry, sold that business last year, she said.

She and her husband are excited and thankful for the opportunity to build a business in north central Idaho following Jackman’s principles, Garrett said.

“(Jackman) built a successful brand and a prosperous company from the ground up with American Tire,” she said. “He put his heart and soul into providing the best service possible for his customers and into his business.”

Related
BusinessNov. 24
SEL ranks 14th largest on list of employee-owned U.S. compan...
BusinessNov. 24
New restaurant coming to site of former Bait Shop Grill
BusinessNov. 17
Bringing customer service culture to life
BusinessNov. 17
‘Uber with guns’: Rideshare service with armed drivers launc...
Related
Main Street makeover is being studied
BusinessNov. 10
Main Street makeover is being studied
National survey sheds light on state of housing market
BusinessNov. 10
National survey sheds light on state of housing market
Cruise boats will call on Lewiston
BusinessNov. 10
Cruise boats will call on Lewiston
Biz Bits: Bait Shop Grill closes doors after two decades of serving breakfast
BusinessNov. 10
Biz Bits: Bait Shop Grill closes doors after two decades of serving breakfast
Biz Bits: Sweet and savory offered at new Pullman cafe
BusinessNov. 3
Biz Bits: Sweet and savory offered at new Pullman cafe
Lewiston Tribune selects new newsroom leader
BusinessOct. 27
Lewiston Tribune selects new newsroom leader
Biz Profile: Preparing to take reins of the family business
BusinessOct. 20
Biz Profile: Preparing to take reins of the family business
Home listings climb in nation’s priciest markets
BusinessOct. 13
Home listings climb in nation’s priciest markets
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy