Jackman Tire comes to Lewiston

A tire business with roots in the Boise area has opened where the Donkey Den used to be in the Lewiston Orchards.
Jackman Tire is at 245 Thain Road. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The business sells, installs, aligns and rotates tires for domestic and foreign sport utility vehicles, pickup trucks and sedans, said Meghan Garrett, who manages the business with her husband.
It has a maintenance and repair department equipped to handle work on air conditioning, air filters, alternators, batteries, brakes, belts and hoses for those types of vehicles, Garrett said.
It also has a mobile service that supplies tires for semitrucks as well as heavy equipment for construction, warehousing and agriculture, she said.
Her husband, Martin Flores, brings 15 years of experience to the venture.
A U.S. Army veteran who served for 10 years, he oversees the tire sale and installation side of the business as well as its vehicle maintenance department. She handles functions such as inventory, billing and personnel.
They worked at American Tire & Auto Service in the Boise area before relocating to Lewiston. They have also held jobs at Les Schwab Tire Center.
The owner of Jackman Tire is Jason Jackman, who founded American Tire & Auto Service in the Boise area 12 years ago, Garrett said.
Jackman, who has 30 years of experience in the industry, sold that business last year, she said.
She and her husband are excited and thankful for the opportunity to build a business in north central Idaho following Jackman’s principles, Garrett said.
“(Jackman) built a successful brand and a prosperous company from the ground up with American Tire,” she said. “He put his heart and soul into providing the best service possible for his customers and into his business.”