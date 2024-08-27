Virtual reality and game business offers entertainment for everyone

Customers can virtually fight zombies, escape from crashing spaceships, mix potions and cast spells in games at Partee Golf & Games.

The business at 914 21st St. in Lewiston is focused on family-friendly fun under its new owner, Dwayne Alexander.

Partee Golf & Games has two virtual reality arenas, one that is 400 square feet and a second that’s a little more than 250 square feet.

Each one has technology that allows the players to interact with each other in imaginary environments in real time, he said.

“It’s pretty intense,” Alexander said.

Games cost $149 per hour in the large area where as many as six people can play at once, and $99 per hour in the smaller area where as many as four people can play at the same time.

Nearby golfers can hone their skills on six virtual golf simulators using their own clubs or rental clubs. The simulators have more than 100 courses to choose from. The games replicate the dimensions, terrain and look of some of the world’s most famous courses, he said.

“The cameras figure out what the ball would do in real life,” Alexander said.

The simulators provide information so accurate that Jason Howells, a golf professional, gives lessons and puts on junior clinics at Partee Golf & Games, Alexander said.