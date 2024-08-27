Sections
BusinessDecember 15, 2024

Virtual reality and game business offers entertainment for everyone

Biz Bits

Elaine Williams
Dwayne Alexander poses for a photo Wednesday at Partee Golf and Games in Lewiston.
Dwayne Alexander poses for a photo Wednesday at Partee Golf and Games in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Dwayne Alexander walks through one of the virtual reality areas Wednesday at Partee Golf and Games in Lewiston.
Dwayne Alexander walks through one of the virtual reality areas Wednesday at Partee Golf and Games in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Various arcades games are pictured Wednesday at Partee Golf and Games in Lewiston.
Various arcades games are pictured Wednesday at Partee Golf and Games in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Customers can virtually fight zombies, escape from crashing spaceships, mix potions and cast spells in games at Partee Golf & Games.

The business at 914 21st St. in Lewiston is focused on family-friendly fun under its new owner, Dwayne Alexander.

Partee Golf & Games has two virtual reality arenas, one that is 400 square feet and a second that’s a little more than 250 square feet.

Each one has technology that allows the players to interact with each other in imaginary environments in real time, he said.

“It’s pretty intense,” Alexander said.

Games cost $149 per hour in the large area where as many as six people can play at once, and $99 per hour in the smaller area where as many as four people can play at the same time.

Nearby golfers can hone their skills on six virtual golf simulators using their own clubs or rental clubs. The simulators have more than 100 courses to choose from. The games replicate the dimensions, terrain and look of some of the world’s most famous courses, he said.

“The cameras figure out what the ball would do in real life,” Alexander said.

The simulators provide information so accurate that Jason Howells, a golf professional, gives lessons and puts on junior clinics at Partee Golf & Games, Alexander said.

Along with virtual reality and golf simulators, Partee Golf & Games has many video and arcade games such as shuffleboard, air hockey, foosball, pinball machines, a basketball challenge and skee-ball, he said.

Others could be coming soon like simulated baseball, Nascar-like race car simulators and an outdoor seating area with cornhole.

“Anybody can find something to do here,” Alexander said.

Customers can eat and drink while they play games. The business has a food menu featuring chicken wings that come with sauces such as garlic parmesan, “Best Buffalo” and honey mango habanero as well as beer, wine and canned mixed drinks.

The meat for the wings is deep fried, sauced and baked in a process that maximizes the caramelization of the sauces, Alexander said.

His concept for Partee Golf & Games was developed using his years of experience as an entrepreneur, said Alexander, an Asotin High School graduate.

His previous ventures include Northwest Mailing/First Class Office Solutions, which provided mail-processing machines to businesses; The Roxie Event Center; Station House Pizza; and Hillyard Library Sports Bar. The latter three were in the Spokane area. He still runs a small lodge in the Dixie area called the Black Diamond Lodge.

His work at those businesses and others helped him see the potential for Partee Golf & Games, he said.

“When I saw this opportunity, I took advantage of it,” Alexander said.

Partee Golf & Games is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

