Bench returns

MOSCOW — Carl Swenson has his old bench back on Main Street, and his twinkling blue eyes show he’s a happy man.

Moscow city officials, in a gesture to show they have a heart at Christmas time, put Swenson’s favorite thickslabbed wooden bench back in Friendship Square Wednesday afternoon.

He had been working for two months, passing petitions and sitting in at the city council meetings, lobbying to get the old benches back.

When the city revitalized its downtown last summer and fall, the old heavy benches in Friendship Square were replaced by lighter, more modernistic benches.

“You want to sit down and get slivers?” is Swenson’s response to a question of what’s wrong with the new benches.

“They ain’t even finished. Even the little kids, if they sit down there, will get slivers and their mothers will have to take tweezers and take them out.”

On top of that, the new benches are too low. “You take old people and they can’t get down or up, One woman even got stranded on a new bench a few days ago, Swenson says, “and that ain’t no lie.”

Ladies in short dresses and nylon stockings and all can’t sit down on the benches without ripping ’em up.” And they leave creases on your legs, he says.

The new benches are made of cedar, and that kind of wood slivers is prone to cause infections, Swenson said. Cedar is something he knows about, since he spent many of his years working in the woods, and in cedar pole yards.

Swenson, 82, came to Idaho from Minnesota as a young boy, and spent years in just about every Latah County town. He lived at Bovill, Deary and Troy and for the last six years, at Moscow.

“I could tell this town more stuff than there is to know about.” And he spends time doing it.

“Every morning I go down to Johnnie’s (Cafe) then walk around, and go to the post office to see if I got any mail and stuff.