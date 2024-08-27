Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
FlashbackOctober 29, 2024

Christian Churches Await Choir Festival

Christian Churches of this area yesterday ended a district Sunday School attendance contest. The Rev. James O. York, pastor of the Lewiston First Christian Church, said winners will be announced at a district-wide choir festival next Sunday at 4 at the Lewiston church. A dinner also is scheduled.

The choir festival is expected to draw about 300 here from churches at Lewiston, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Grangeville, Craigmont, Orofino, Genesee and Moscow. Individual choirs will present numbers and one selection will be sung by the massed choirs of all the churches.

Two cups will be presented. One will go to the church whose total attendance during the contest period earned the largest number of points for exceeding the average attendance during a similar period last year. The other will go to the church with the largest percentage of increase in attendance over last year in the same period.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Banners also will be awarded to Sunday School departments of the various churches who bested similar departments in all other churches in earning points for total attendance beyond the average at the same time last year.

Conceivably, the smallest church could win all trophies and banners under the rules of the contest.

This story was published in the Oct. 29, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

Advertisement
Related
FlashbackOct. 29
Highway Crew Gains On Slide
FlashbackOct. 29
Farm Experts From Nine Nations Arrive For Tour Of Lewiston A...
FlashbackOct. 29
Palouse Girl Wins District Wool Contest
FlashbackOct. 29
Season’s Greeting
Related
Valley Girl Scouts Entertain Fathers At Annual Banquet
FlashbackOct. 29
Valley Girl Scouts Entertain Fathers At Annual Banquet
FlashbackOct. 29
Youths Solicit For UNICEF
4-H Youths Show Skills In Riding
FlashbackOct. 22
4-H Youths Show Skills In Riding
New Pressbox
FlashbackOct. 22
New Pressbox
Phillips Wins Inland Empire Birling Title
FlashbackOct. 22
Phillips Wins Inland Empire Birling Title
FlashbackOct. 22
Asotin Youth Takes Second In Judging
FlashbackOct. 22
Kennedy’s Boise Visit Is Still On
Alertness On Loose Balls Key To Idaho Earning Tie
FlashbackOct. 15
Alertness On Loose Balls Key To Idaho Earning Tie
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy