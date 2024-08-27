Christian Churches Await Choir Festival

Christian Churches of this area yesterday ended a district Sunday School attendance contest. The Rev. James O. York, pastor of the Lewiston First Christian Church, said winners will be announced at a district-wide choir festival next Sunday at 4 at the Lewiston church. A dinner also is scheduled.

The choir festival is expected to draw about 300 here from churches at Lewiston, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Grangeville, Craigmont, Orofino, Genesee and Moscow. Individual choirs will present numbers and one selection will be sung by the massed choirs of all the churches.

Two cups will be presented. One will go to the church whose total attendance during the contest period earned the largest number of points for exceeding the average attendance during a similar period last year. The other will go to the church with the largest percentage of increase in attendance over last year in the same period.