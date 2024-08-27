Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
FlashbackNovember 5, 2024

Clarkston Win Evens Series

Clarkston Golf & Country club evened its 1951 team match series with the Lewiston Golf & Country club and took the halfway lead in the race for the Lewis-Clark trophy yesterday on the winner’s home layout.

Clarkston won the team match with Lewiston 45½ to 32½. Lewiston had previously pounded out an even more decisive victory margin on its home course in taking the opening match.

Trophy Match Rules

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Play for the Lewis-Clark trophy matches eight-man teams from the University of Idaho, Moscow Elks Golf course and the Lewiston and Clarkston clubs. Each player competes against the three other members of a foursome on the Nassau scoring system, which allows one point to the winner of each nine holes and the winner of the 18.

Clarkston scored 48 points in this competition, Lewiston 38½, Idaho 24½ and Moscow 23.

The final match which will determine the winner will be played next Sunday at Lewiston. Each of the four clubs competing, or professionals at the clubs, contributed toward the traveling trophy.

This story was published in the Nov. 5, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

Advertisement
Related
FlashbackNov. 5
Faulkner Flays ‘Slots,’ Boards
FlashbackNov. 5
Ralstin Named Head Of Spalding 49ers Saddle Club
FlashbackNov. 5
Council To Open Bids On Airport Building
FlashbackNov. 5
Trio Presented Awards By Clarkston FOE
Related
Social Centers Provide Youth Of Twin Cities With Good Fun
FlashbackNov. 5
Social Centers Provide Youth Of Twin Cities With Good Fun
FlashbackNov. 5
Goat Gets In Act But Not For Long
Season’s Greeting
FlashbackOct. 29
Season’s Greeting
Valley Girl Scouts Entertain Fathers At Annual Banquet
FlashbackOct. 29
Valley Girl Scouts Entertain Fathers At Annual Banquet
FlashbackOct. 29
Highway Crew Gains On Slide
4-H Youths Show Skills In Riding
FlashbackOct. 22
4-H Youths Show Skills In Riding
New Pressbox
FlashbackOct. 22
New Pressbox
Phillips Wins Inland Empire Birling Title
FlashbackOct. 22
Phillips Wins Inland Empire Birling Title
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy