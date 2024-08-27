Clarkston Win Evens Series

Play for the Lewis-Clark trophy matches eight-man teams from the University of Idaho, Moscow Elks Golf course and the Lewiston and Clarkston clubs. Each player competes against the three other members of a foursome on the Nassau scoring system, which allows one point to the winner of each nine holes and the winner of the 18.

Clarkston scored 48 points in this competition, Lewiston 38½, Idaho 24½ and Moscow 23.

The final match which will determine the winner will be played next Sunday at Lewiston. Each of the four clubs competing, or professionals at the clubs, contributed toward the traveling trophy.

This story was published in the Nov. 5, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.