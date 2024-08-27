Concert Series To Open Tuesday

A varied program — instrumental and vocal music, modern dance and dramatization — will be offered in the opening concert of the season for Clarkston schools Tuesday night at 8 at Smith hall.
More than 300 students in eight groups will participate and numbers will range from sacred to comic, and from traditional classic to the most modem.
The high school modem dance group, under direction of Lillian Durocher, will present novel numbers, and feature new performers.
As a special number, pupils of Lena Burns’ first grade class will appear in a dramatization of a song, Tip Toe Through the Tulips, as sung by the seventh grade chorus.
Starred in this dramatization will be the first graders Susan Nelson and Richard Gabriel.
Choral groups and modem dancers will share the first part of the program, while intermediate and senior high school bands will each play a group of numbers after intermission.
The senior high school chorus of 90 voices will be heard in seven selections, Tenebrae Factae Sunt by Palestrina; Hear My Prayer by Kopylof; Hospodi Pomilui (Have Mercy O Lord) by Lvoosky; Jesus Walked This Lonesome Valley, arranged by Dawson; Down South by Strickland; Beyond the Blue Horizon arranged by Ringwald and Country Style, arranged by Simeone. Elizabeth Skiles and Jeanette Richardson are accompanists.
Featured in modern dances will be Tura Littlefield and Betty Barlett, in Hot Canary and Cherryol (Herbie) Coulter and Sharon Baack in Slow and Easy.
The senior high school girls’ glee club, accompanied by Camey Weitz, will open the program with Bless This House, arranged by Samuelson, and Dancing in the Dark, by Schwartz.
The barbershop quartet, composed of Rae Wilson, Ed Sands, Gayle Rice and Darrell Storholt, will offer the popular numbers, Sleepy Time Gal, I’ll See You In My Dreams and My Blue Heaven.
Intermediate band selections will be Phil and Dot March by Metcalf; Hermina Waltz by Thompson, Sailor Song by Smith; Rosebud Waltz by Metcalf, and Regiment March by Al Hays.
Shirley Spooner will be featured in a novelty number by the senior high school band, Calfskin Calisthenics by Bennett.
Other selections by the band, including the closing finale, Finiculi, Finiciila, will be On the Trail, arranged by Bennett; Mavourneen by Buchtel and River Jordan by Whitney.
Rex Gardner, vocal supervisor of Clarkston schools, will direct the choral groups, and Eddie Williams, instrumental music supervisor, will lead the bands. Louis Quigley will be announcer.
This story was published in the Nov. 19, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.