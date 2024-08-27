Concert Series To Open Tuesday

A varied program — instrumental and vocal music, modern dance and dramatization — will be offered in the opening concert of the season for Clarkston schools Tuesday night at 8 at Smith hall.

More than 300 students in eight groups will participate and numbers will range from sacred to comic, and from traditional classic to the most modem.

The high school modem dance group, under direction of Lillian Durocher, will present novel numbers, and feature new performers.

As a special number, pupils of Lena Burns’ first grade class will appear in a dramatization of a song, Tip Toe Through the Tulips, as sung by the seventh grade chorus.

Starred in this dramatization will be the first graders Susan Nelson and Richard Gabriel.

Choral groups and modem dancers will share the first part of the program, while intermediate and senior high school bands will each play a group of numbers after intermission.

The senior high school chorus of 90 voices will be heard in seven selections, Tenebrae Factae Sunt by Palestrina; Hear My Prayer by Kopylof; Hospodi Pomilui (Have Mercy O Lord) by Lvoosky; Jesus Walked This Lonesome Valley, arranged by Dawson; Down South by Strickland; Beyond the Blue Horizon arranged by Ringwald and Country Style, arranged by Simeone. Elizabeth Skiles and Jeanette Richardson are accompanists.