Farm Experts From Nine Nations Arrive For Tour Of Lewiston Area

Sixteen agricultural production and credit representatives from nine nations arrived yesterday afternoon for a five-day inspection tour of the Lewiston area.
They will be here until Friday as part of a tour of the Pacific Northwest being sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture, the Farmers Home Administration, the Production Credit Ass’n, the Federal Land Bank, private banks and other lending institutions. The tour, which began three weeks ago at Corvallis, Ore., will cover Idaho, Washington and Oregon. They arrived here by train from Portland.
Sponsors at Lewiston are E. W. Davidson, manager of the PCA, and Joe M. Skok, head of the Federal Land Bank Ass’n of Lewiston.
The touring group is being accompanied by Alex B. Robertson, Spokane, a former vice president of the PCA at Spokane, and official of the Intermediate Credit Bank of Spokane.
Lunch With Chamber
The group will be guests of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce at a noon luncheon at the Hotel Lewis-Clark today.
Members of the party by nations:
Argentina — Alberto E. Gase Daireaux, agricultural engineer, Alberto H. Salas, assistant agricultural engineer; Chile — Samuel M. Matus, legal advisor to the Inter-America Development Bank; China — Tzu Yeng Au, sub-manager of a branch bank, Kaohsiung; Haiti — Mozart Garcy, extension specialist for credit, Marcel La Forest, regional accountant; Jordan — Nazmi M. Arda, cooperative field organizer, Sami S. Sweiss, chief of the agricultural credit cooperative branch; Philippines — Roberto M. Amba, agricultural credit examiner, Domingo G. Legaspi, supervising agricultural credit examiner; Tanganyika — Christopher M. Ruhuza, assistant cooperative officer, John K. Bachubile, cooperative union inspector, Archad R. Mutaybo, cooperative inspector; Vietnam— Miss Le Ngoc Ho, a controller for cooperative and agricultural credit, Mrs. Do Chau Ngoc, civil servant for cooperative credit; West Indies — Charles F. Alleyne, secretary-accountant.
Tours Scheduled
The group will study PCA methods at the hotel today. Tomorrow they will attend the livestock auction at the Spencer Livestock Commission, east Lewiston, and tour the Seabrook Farms, Inc., food processing plant to study the production of frozen French fried potatoes.
Wednesday morning the group will tour the University of Idaho School of Agriculture during the morning and lunch with the Moscow Chamber of Commerce. After lunch they will visit the Crites Moscow Seed plant and inspect a farm near Moscow.
Thursday the group will meet with the Federal Land Bank staff here. Friday, they will tour the Potlatch Forests, Inc., plant and possibly visit a Nez Perce County farm.
This story was published in the Oct. 29, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.