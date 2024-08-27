Farm Experts From Nine Nations Arrive For Tour Of Lewiston Area

Sixteen agricultural production and credit representatives from nine nations arrived yesterday afternoon for a five-day inspection tour of the Lewiston area.

They will be here until Friday as part of a tour of the Pacific Northwest being sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture, the Farmers Home Administration, the Production Credit Ass’n, the Federal Land Bank, private banks and other lending institutions. The tour, which began three weeks ago at Corvallis, Ore., will cover Idaho, Washington and Oregon. They arrived here by train from Portland.

Sponsors at Lewiston are E. W. Davidson, manager of the PCA, and Joe M. Skok, head of the Federal Land Bank Ass’n of Lewiston.

The touring group is being accompanied by Alex B. Robertson, Spokane, a former vice president of the PCA at Spokane, and official of the Intermediate Credit Bank of Spokane.

Lunch With Chamber

The group will be guests of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce at a noon luncheon at the Hotel Lewis-Clark today.