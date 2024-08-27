Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
FlashbackNovember 5, 2024

Faulkner Flays ‘Slots,’ Boards

A Lewiston minister, assailing slot machines and punchboards from the pulpit, declared yesterday that “gambling is a form of the larger problem of greed” and that it is morally, economically and socially wrong.

The Rev. Merritt W. Faulkner of the Methodist church predicted that Lewiston voters would outlaw both slot machines and punchboards in the coming special city election Nov. 14.

Gambling is morally wrong, he said, “because it is an attempt to get something for nothing. The lure of easy money and easy living has always been one of the evils against which man has had to fight.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

‘Fundamental Law’

It is economically wrong, he declared, because “in the long run, the individual who gambles and the society that allows it always end up on the short end economically. There is a fundamental law of the universe which says that the only way to have economic prosperity is to produce goods or services that are useful to humanity.”

Attacking slot machines and punchboards on social grounds, Mr. Faulkner said: “Every once in a while I hear some one say, ‘Can’t I do as I please? What I do with my time and money is my business.’ That sort of childish talk would be all right if one lived a hermit’s life, but we live in a land where the welfare of the individual citizen is the highest responsibility of the state.”

This story was published in the Nov. 5, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

Advertisement
Related
FlashbackNov. 5
Ralstin Named Head Of Spalding 49ers Saddle Club
FlashbackNov. 5
Council To Open Bids On Airport Building
FlashbackNov. 5
Clarkston Win Evens Series
FlashbackNov. 5
Trio Presented Awards By Clarkston FOE
Related
Social Centers Provide Youth Of Twin Cities With Good Fun
FlashbackNov. 5
Social Centers Provide Youth Of Twin Cities With Good Fun
FlashbackNov. 5
Goat Gets In Act But Not For Long
Season’s Greeting
FlashbackOct. 29
Season’s Greeting
Valley Girl Scouts Entertain Fathers At Annual Banquet
FlashbackOct. 29
Valley Girl Scouts Entertain Fathers At Annual Banquet
FlashbackOct. 29
Highway Crew Gains On Slide
4-H Youths Show Skills In Riding
FlashbackOct. 22
4-H Youths Show Skills In Riding
New Pressbox
FlashbackOct. 22
New Pressbox
Phillips Wins Inland Empire Birling Title
FlashbackOct. 22
Phillips Wins Inland Empire Birling Title
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy