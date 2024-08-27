Faulkner Flays ‘Slots,’ Boards

A Lewiston minister, assailing slot machines and punchboards from the pulpit, declared yesterday that “gambling is a form of the larger problem of greed” and that it is morally, economically and socially wrong.

The Rev. Merritt W. Faulkner of the Methodist church predicted that Lewiston voters would outlaw both slot machines and punchboards in the coming special city election Nov. 14.

Gambling is morally wrong, he said, “because it is an attempt to get something for nothing. The lure of easy money and easy living has always been one of the evils against which man has had to fight.”