Ferdinand Girl Wins Voice Of Democracy Contest

Debbie Frei, 17, a senior at Prairie High School at Cottonwood, has won the Voice of Democracy contest for Idaho District 2 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Chairman Carl W. Paul of Kamiah announced yesterday.

Miss Frei’s award marked the fourth consecutive year in which the district winner has come from the Cottonwood area, Paul said. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Frei of Ferdinand.

Ken Kittrell, a sophomore at Grangeville High School placed second. He is the 16-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil R. Kittrell of Grangeville. LeAnn Rogers, a senior at Kendrick High School, placed third. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William L. Rogers of Kendrick.

Mrs. Lawrence Arneson, junior vice president of the VFW Headquarters auxiliary, received the outstanding district chairman award. She encouraged the teachers to motivate the students and get 100 per cent participation at Timberline High School, Weippe. Of the 478 entrants statewide, 217 were from Timberline.