Evergreen boughs and a fir tree, 35 feet tall, were brought in from snow-clad timber beyond Waha yesterday by 23 Christmas-minded members of the Lewiston Junior Chamber of Commerce.

It was the Jaycees’ annual trek to the mountains for greenery to decorate Lewiston’s Main street for the coming yuletide season.

Two truckloads of boughs, almost double the amount of previous years, were gathered near Black Pine cabin, according to S. M. (Chuck) Lund and Delbert Anderson, co-chairmen of Jaycees’ Christmas activities. Five inches of snow are on the ground in the Black Pine area, they reported.

Boughs and the tree were unloaded about 4:30 in the afternoon at the Nez Perce Tractor & Equipment Co. warehouse at 2nd and S streets. Jaycees will start work tonight at the warehouse and continue daily after business hours stringing the boughs into garlands. Boy Scouts of the troop sponsored by Jaycees are going to help with the work, Anderson said.