FlashbackNovember 19, 2024

Pheasants Season Closes

Upland game bird season closed in Idaho’s second district yesterday with “few hunters out and plenty of birds left,” according to Ray J. Kernan, Nez Perce county conservation officer.

He reported the kill during the season which opened. Oct 27 as “good,” but said the supply of birds was great at the beginning of the hunting and there were still many left. The season was on Chinese pheasant, Hungarian partridge and quail.

“I think most of the hunters are hunted out,” Kernan said concerning the few shooters out the last day.

Birds are reported as wild as they had ever been known near the close of the season. “We had a hard time getting closer than about 150 yards,” one hunter said.

Best hunting of the season was reported in the Lapwai area along Tom Beall, Sweetwater, Webb and Mission creeks.

This story was published in the Nov. 19, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

