Schools won’t seek levy increase

The Clarkston School District would be justified in asking voters for a sizable increase in its special levy, on Feb. 2 but it won’t, Superintendent Harold O. Beggs told the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.
Instead, the special levy request probably will be the same in dollars as last year, $458,000, which will actually result in a decrease in the amount paid for each $1,000 of assessed property value, he said.
Beggs estimated the reduction will amount to 15 cents less per $1,000 on the maintenance and operation levy request and 5 cents on the bond redemption levy. Taxpayers voted to pay a total of $2.68 per $1,000 in February of this year.
A final decision will be made at Monday night’s school board meeting, he said.
The district will attempt to retain all the existing programs while absorbing a 2.5 percent cut in state funds set by the Washington State Legislature, he said.
The chamber approved granting the economic development committee, chaired by Donald M. Poe, up to $383.73 to pay for printing costs of 1,500 community analysis brochures, and listened to Poe’s recommendation that it keep watch on the Lewiston chamber’s investigation of using a non-profit foundation to attract donations for community betterment projects.
A letter of appreciation was ordered written to the Clarkston High School band for its performance last week at the Seattle Kingdome.
The band’s absence from a chamber-sponsored Christmas parade Saturday was the absence from a chamber-sponsored Christmas parade Saturday was the subject of some dissension among the business community, and the letters should make it clear where official support lies, Beggs said.
Beggs is chamber president as well as school superintendent.
He also announced the Shriner Circus will be at Clarkston next year with performances July 7 and 8 at Adams Field, he said.
This story was published in the Dec. 10, 1981, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.