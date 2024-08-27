Schools won’t seek levy increase

The Clarkston School District would be justified in asking voters for a sizable increase in its special levy, on Feb. 2 but it won’t, Superintendent Harold O. Beggs told the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.

Instead, the special levy request probably will be the same in dollars as last year, $458,000, which will actually result in a decrease in the amount paid for each $1,000 of assessed property value, he said.

Beggs estimated the reduction will amount to 15 cents less per $1,000 on the maintenance and operation levy request and 5 cents on the bond redemption levy. Taxpayers voted to pay a total of $2.68 per $1,000 in February of this year.

A final decision will be made at Monday night’s school board meeting, he said.

The district will attempt to retain all the existing programs while absorbing a 2.5 percent cut in state funds set by the Washington State Legislature, he said.