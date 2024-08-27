Social Centers Provide Youth Of Twin Cities With Good Fun

Another Red Feather Benefit

Many a first high school date and many a first dress-up, formal dance owes its romantic origin to the fact the high school students of Lewiston and Clarkston now have social centers where they may live social lives, exclusively their own.

Clarkston teen-agers now have their Bantam Hut, decorated the way they like it; equipped the way they like it and patronized regularly because they like it.

Compared to the youth activities center at 136 9th St., for high school students of Lewiston, the Bantam Hut is brand-spanking new because it has only recently been established. Lewiston’s YAC is now going into its tenth year.

But, the need for each social center is as old as the hills and as young as the heart of each boy or girl who enters the Hut or the YAC.

Money is needed from the Twin City Red Feather fund by each organization to help out with the year’s upkeep. The YAC has requested $1,070, an amount $5 less than its request from the now defunct community chest last year. And the Bantam Hut more modest because its attendance is considerably smaller, is asking $300.

If it is hard for adults to remember times when a soda fountain could be as glamorous as any night club ever was — or how far a pretty girl’s dreams can float, even though she is dancing to music from a juke box — take a moment for reflections on evenings (not days), of teen-aged times.

Atmosphere Carefree