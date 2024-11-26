Twin City Golf Trophy Is Won By Lewiston

Lewiston Golf & Country club yesterday defeated Clarkston Golf & Country club 42-39 in a 25-man team match at the Clarkston course to win the first inter-club competition between the groups in over a decade.

The match was a playoff for the honor of first earning the trophy donated by Erb Hardware Co. annual competition will be held for the cup.

Clarkston was handicapped by having to forfeit nine points because it lacked the 25-man team which had been agreed upon. Only 22 players were available for the host squad. Points were awarded to the winner of each nine holes and the winner of the 18.

Welch Leads Win