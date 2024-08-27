Wilber Is Elected Chairman Of Western GOP Conference

Idaho State Republican Chairman Roland Wilber, Lewiston, has been elected chairman of the Western State Republican Conference. Wilber was elected to the position last week at Washington, D.C., where he attended a meeting of state chairmen and the Republican National Committee.

Now in his second term as state chairman, Wilber will head a party conference group composed of state leaders from all the western states. He succeeds Robert Timm, the Washington state national committeeman.

Timm resigned from his position as conference head to accept an appointment to the Civil Aeronautics Board.