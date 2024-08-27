Sections
FlashbackJanuary 21, 2025

Wilber Is Elected Chairman Of Western GOP Conference

story image illustation

Idaho State Republican Chairman Roland Wilber, Lewiston, has been elected chairman of the Western State Republican Conference. Wilber was elected to the position last week at Washington, D.C., where he attended a meeting of state chairmen and the Republican National Committee.

Now in his second term as state chairman, Wilber will head a party conference group composed of state leaders from all the western states. He succeeds Robert Timm, the Washington state national committeeman.

Timm resigned from his position as conference head to accept an appointment to the Civil Aeronautics Board.

Wilber was re-elected state chairman last June during the Republican State Convention at Burley. He was first elected to the state position in 1968.

Wilber is manager of the Workmen’s Compensation Exchange, the insurance affiliate of Potlatch Forests, Inc.

This story was published in the Jan. 21, 1971, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

