Phillips Wins Inland Empire Birling Title

Jerry Phillips of Clarkston sent Roy Bartlett of Clarkston plunging from a log into the water of the Lewiston municipal swimming pool yesterday to win the Inland Empire men’s birling championship.

His victory climaxed the city’s third annual logging sports show, which marked the start of a week-long observance of Forest Products Week at Lewiston and Clarkston.

About 500 — the biggest crowd in three years — thronged the slopes above the pool in Vollmer Park to watch the birlers and other exhibitions of logging skill.

Marie Peterka Wins

Marie Peterka, 11, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Peterka, Lewiston, won the junior miss birling competition, and Robert Moore, 7, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Moore, Lewiston, placed first in the junior mister event.

Moore gave an exhibition of tumbling aboard a wooden block. He and a son, Edward, 6, also balanced aboard a log, with the youngster standing on his head on a chair.

Miss Barbara Peterka, Lewiston, world’s champion woman birler, and Miss Bette Ellis, Clarkston, former world’s champion, who is also 1962 Lewiston Roundup queen, gave a birling exhibition, balancing on a fastspinning log.