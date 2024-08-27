G. Harg Williams, candidate for Mayor of Lewiston and charter member of Lodge No. 754, Brotherhood of Railroad Carmen, yesterday received the personal political endorsement of lodge President Robert A. Heintz.

Williams was a charter member of the lodge when it was organized by the AFL in March, 1934. Two years ago he was one of three who received 20-year membership pins from the lodge.

Heintz has been president of the lodge for three years and has worked with Williams in the car department of the Camas Prairie Railroad for 11 years. He said the lodge, composed of 27 members, has made no endorsement of candidates in the Thursday election.

Williams has been employed in the CPRR car department since June 1, 1929. He is a supervisor in car repair. He also operates Skateland roller skating rink.

Mayor Marvin Dean, William’s opponent in the special recall election, received the support of the Lewiston-Clarkston Central Labor Council Sept. 18.