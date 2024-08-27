Sections
Local NewsOctober 1, 2024
Railroad Lodge President Supports Williams; Labor Council Chief Reiterates Dean Backing

G. Harg Williams, candidate for Mayor of Lewiston and charter member of Lodge No. 754, Brotherhood of Railroad Carmen, yesterday received the personal political endorsement of lodge President Robert A. Heintz.

Williams was a charter member of the lodge when it was organized by the AFL in March, 1934. Two years ago he was one of three who received 20-year membership pins from the lodge.

Heintz has been president of the lodge for three years and has worked with Williams in the car department of the Camas Prairie Railroad for 11 years. He said the lodge, composed of 27 members, has made no endorsement of candidates in the Thursday election.

Williams has been employed in the CPRR car department since June 1, 1929. He is a supervisor in car repair. He also operates Skateland roller skating rink.

Mayor Marvin Dean, William’s opponent in the special recall election, received the support of the Lewiston-Clarkston Central Labor Council Sept. 18.

Although the Carmen’s lodge is apparently authorized to have a representative on the labor council, this has not been done in past years, Heintz said.

Gene Jones, president of the labor council, said the council was aware of William’s union affiliation when it voted unanimously to support Dean.

“Sometimes labor finds it has friends on both sides of the table,” Jones explained. “The mayor has done a fine job for labor and the city of Lewiston, the council felt.”

The council did not endorse either Police Commissioner Martin McKay or his opponent in the city council race, Tillmer Davidson. The special election was petitioned by a citizen’s group for the recall of Dean and McKay.

This story was published in the Oct. 1, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

