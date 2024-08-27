Seattle World’s Fair, New Highway Gave L-C Valley A Tourist Boom

The World’s Fair ended yesterday after a six-month stand at Seattle. What effect did it have on the Lewiston-Clarkston economy?

A Lewiston Morning Tribune survey of Twin City merchants brought agreement that:

1. The region this year had its biggest influx of tourists in memory, and many — but by no means all — were attracted here by the fair.

2. The tourist boom was felt primarily by motel and hotel owners, restaurant keepers and service station operators along the main highways of the two cities, but increased patronage also trickled through to grocery stores and other businesses.

Returned This Way

3. Far more travelers visited Lewiston and Clarkston on the way home from the fair than on the way there.

Most merchants agreed that the tourist business was unusually good during the summer months, but some attributed this as much to the opening of the Lewis & Clark Highway this season as to the fair.

Several said the new highway and the fair worked together to bring more visitors to the area. Said a Lewiston gasoline distributor:

“We had never really had a tourist business before. This year we had one for the first lime.” The fair attracted vast numbers of tourists to the Northwest, he said, and the new highway made it possible for them to drive by way of Lewiston and Clarkston.

Service stations, motels and restaurants got most of the tourist business, the gasoline distributor added, “but any time there are extra people in town it’s going to mean more business for everyone.”

Others Saw Effects

A grocery store owner on Main Street in Lewiston said tourist patronage was heavier than normal in July and August. He attributed this to fair-goers. A department store manager at Lewiston said he noticed a small amount of increased patronage from tourists this year.