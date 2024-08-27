Republican Party doubles down on labor shortage

With unemployment low, less than 4% (3.5% in Idaho), and small businesses crying for workers, even many stalwart Republicans like the National Federation of Independent Business members, Associated General Contractors and Idaho Dairymen are willing to admit that there is more work than workers. But are they willing to try to do something rather than complain about “lazy workers”? As the invisible hand of the market, of supply and demand, writes the story, there are some things that should be considered.

Certainly one response is to pay more, but that seems to be just trying to cut the same pie into different pieces. Better pay is appreciated by workers and working families but increasing pay for some jobs just starts a bidding war without increasing the number of workers. And the problem is there are too few workers.

For years, the population has not been producing enough workers to replace those lost to retirement. And a wise man (me) once said that there are two forces that cannot be bested — demographics and arithmetic. If the birth rate does not replace the retirement rate, it is inevitable that there will be a shortage.

So how could we handle the shortage? Find more workers, of course.

One of the easiest ways is to increase the availability of child care. Not only has the Idaho Legislature been unsupportive of programs to promote the quality and quantity of early childhood education, they have actually been a barrier when opportunities have been developed by others. Remember the millions in federal money earmarked for child care support that the Biden administration and Congress provided and that the Idaho Republican legislators turned down?

And remember the harassment that Attorney General Raul Labrador unleashed against child care providers?

The result is fewer good child care operators, less space for kids and parents who are required or choose to stay home, leaving an unfilled slot in the workforce. Support those families and many of the mothers and fathers will find their way back into employment.

I know there are some who want a return to the stay-at-home mom and a household supported by a single earner. But that is just not reality. Have they looked at the cost of housing and food lately? It takes two incomes (at least) to support a family, and to do that requires child care. Grandma or Auntie cannot provide it — they are currently working, too.