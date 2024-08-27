Sections
AnnouncementsJanuary 23, 1994

William T. and Evelyn L. Farrish former Asotin County residents

now of Murphys, Calif., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 21 with a gathering at Murphys.

He and Evelyn L. Dixon were married Aug. 21, 1943, at Seattle. Both are natives of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and he lived at Asoti

n, while she lived at Anatone.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Both attended Washington State University at Pullman and he graduated in 1943. He also served with the U.S. Navy in the northern Pacific Theatre during World War II.

He worked for 40 years in the airline industry and retired as vice president of United Airlines Aerospace Co., in 1982 after 25 years with the company.

She was active for many years with the Los Altos Community Library and translated books into Braille.

After retiring in 1982, they moved to Murphys, where both enjoy golfing and traveling.

They have one son, one daughter, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, who were hosts of the gathering.

