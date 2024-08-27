Both attended Washington State University at Pullman and he graduated in 1943. He also served with the U.S. Navy in the northern Pacific Theatre during World War II.

He worked for 40 years in the airline industry and retired as vice president of United Airlines Aerospace Co., in 1982 after 25 years with the company.

She was active for many years with the Los Altos Community Library and translated books into Braille.

After retiring in 1982, they moved to Murphys, where both enjoy golfing and traveling.

They have one son, one daughter, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, who were hosts of the gathering.