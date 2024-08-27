Sections
AnnouncementsMay 29, 1994

Trudie Marie McHone and Carl A. Johnson Jr. , both of Stites, will be married June 18 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church at Kamiah. The bride-elect is a 1972 graduate of Clarkston High School and attended the University of Idaho at Moscow. The daughter of Floyd and Bernice Tarbert of Clarkston, she is employed by Shearer Lumber Products at Kooskia. He is the son of Carl and Frances Johnson of Stites and is a 1961 graduate of Clearwater Valley High School at Kooskia. He attended the UI and is employed by the U.S. Forest Service at Kooskia.

