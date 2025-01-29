Blast from the Past / 1925: In the center of the tracks

Jacob “June” Heuett and Nora Marshall pose on a set of a Camas Praire Railroad train tracks near Jacques Spur for this photo taken about 1925. The photo was submitted by their daughter Patricia (Heuett) Van Buren, of Lewiston, who wrote her parents were married the following year, on Dec. 23, 1926, in Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Submitted by Patricia (Heuett) Van Buren, of Lewiston