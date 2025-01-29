Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Blast from the PastJanuary 30, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1925: In the center of the tracks

Jacob “June” Heuett and Nora Marshall pose on a set of a Camas Praire Railroad train tracks near Jacques Spur for this photo taken about 1925. The photo was submitted by their daughter Patricia (Heuett) Van Buren, of Lewiston, who wrote her parents were married the following year, on Dec. 23, 1926, in Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Jacob “June” Heuett and Nora Marshall pose on a set of a Camas Praire Railroad train tracks near Jacques Spur for this photo taken about 1925. The photo was submitted by their daughter Patricia (Heuett) Van Buren, of Lewiston, who wrote her parents were married the following year, on Dec. 23, 1926, in Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Submitted by Patricia (Heuett) Van Buren, of Lewiston
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Jacob “June” Heuett and Nora Marshall pose on a set of a Camas Praire Railroad train tracks near Jacques Spur for this photo taken about 1925. The photo was submitted by their daughter Patricia (Heuett) Van Buren, of Lewiston, who wrote her parents were married the following year, on Dec. 23, 1926, in Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Related
Blast from the PastJan. 29
Blast from the Past / 1965: A much shorter telephone pole
Blast from the PastJan. 25
Blast from the Past / 1988: A jailhouse donation
Blast from the PastJan. 24
Blast from the Past / 1970: Hospitals get new equipment
Blast from the PastJan. 23
Blast from the Past / 1938: Powering up in Peck
Related
Blast from the Past / 1968: Catch of the day on the Snake
Blast from the PastJan. 22
Blast from the Past / 1968: Catch of the day on the Snake
Blast from the Past / 1955: Tri-State Hospital staff
Blast from the PastJan. 18
Blast from the Past / 1955: Tri-State Hospital staff
Blast from the Past / 1941: Working the rock-passing line
Blast from the PastJan. 17
Blast from the Past / 1941: Working the rock-passing line
Blast from the Past / 1973: Open for ceramics students
Blast from the PastJan. 16
Blast from the Past / 1973: Open for ceramics students
Blast from the Past / 1958: A new wardrobe for fall
Blast from the PastJan. 15
Blast from the Past / 1958: A new wardrobe for fall
Blast from the Past / 1980: Ready to shoot film
Blast from the PastJan. 11
Blast from the Past / 1980: Ready to shoot film
Blast from the Past / 1960: No more climbing needed
Blast from the PastJan. 10
Blast from the Past / 1960: No more climbing needed
Blast from the Past / 1953: A gathering of young friends
Blast from the PastJan. 9
Blast from the Past / 1953: A gathering of young friends
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy