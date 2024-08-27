Sections
Blast from the PastDecember 18, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1958: LHS organists ready for concert

Organ accompanists for the annual Lewiston High School choirs’ eighth annual Christmas concert gathered around the keyboard for this photo published in the Dec. 14, 1958, Lewiston Tribune. They are, senior Pat Carpenter, seated, and, standing from left, juniors Mary Ellen Barnes, Shirley Kay King and Jean Riggers. According to the accompanying story, Carpenter was to open the program with the prelude played on the music department’s new Hammond organ. Riggers was to play the organ postlude. The concert would include performances by 150 vocalists. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
