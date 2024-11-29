Sections
Blast from the PastNovember 29, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1966: On fire lookout

Arthur Andrews/Lewiston Tribune
The 85-foot lookout tower, staffed by U.S. Forest Service employee Floyd Roberts, at the Clearwater Guard Station, 25 miles south of Pomeroy, is shown in this Arthur Andrews photo published in the Aug. 7, 1966, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by longtime Tribune reporter George Shreve which detailed how the Pomeroy District of the Umatilla National Forest had developed a model fire control program. According to the story: “The secret lies in lookout surveillance, good radio communications and speedy delivery of firefighters by helicopters able to land on a hankie. It’s all necessary because the district includes 412,000 acres, most of it roadless and deeply cut by rivers and dry canyons.” Andrews and Shreve were taken by Irving E. Smith, the district ranger, on a tour of the area, which included a helicopter trip piloted by Floyd Carr. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

