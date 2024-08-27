Blast from the Past / 1970: Hospitals get new equipment

Hospital administrators examine a defibrillator machine at Clarkston’s Tri-State Memorial Hospital in this photo published in the May 3, 1970, Lewiston Tribune. Pictured are, from left, William J. Yeats, administrator at Tri-State, Leonard B. Ellis, a member of the Twin County United Fund Dread Diseases Fund Committee, and Sister Helen Frances, administrator at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston. According to an accompanying story by reporter Sarah Rosenbaum, money from the Dread Diseases Fund was used to purchase a defibrillator and monitoring screen for each hospital with each set costing about $1,700. This photo was submitted by Rose Bunch, of Clarkston, who reports she helped start the first coronary care unit at St. Joseph’s (now St. Joseph Regional Medical Center). Bunch is a retired registered nurse who worked for 44 years at St. Joseph. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Submitted by Rose Bunch, of Clarkston