Blast from the Past / 1986: Cooking for kids

Patricia Paasch, center, gathers her grandchildren around the table in her Clarkston Heights home before serving them some impossible tacoburger pie in this photo published in the March 19, 1986, Lewiston Tribune Close to Home section. The children are, from left, Nichole Paasch, 5, Ginny Elder, 2, and Natalie Paasch, 3. The photo accompanied a column by longtime food writer Sula Keeling which detailed Paasch's love of cooking and baking, which she started at a child growing up in Chelan, Wash. She and her husband, Nevell "Sam" Paasch, had arrived in Lewiston in 1972 from Wilmington, Del. In addition to the tacoburger pie, Paasch shared several other recipes with Tribune readers includuing chicken lasagne, sweet and sour meatballs, pumpkin-pecan bread, fantastic champagne punch and full-of-stuff cookies.