Blast from the PastJanuary 8, 2025

Blast from the Past / 1991: Lunch is ready

David Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Cindy Rustad poses in a fraternity house with a lunchtime meal on the table at the University of Idaho for this David Johnson photo published in the April 5, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. Rustad, of Genesee, was featured in Johnson’s accompanying Everyone Has a Story column which described the fraternity members arriving at the house for lunch prepared by Rustad, who had been the house cook for almost two years. Rustad said, “It’s the best job. They (the 20 fraternity brothers) are easy to please and easy to get along with.” One young man announced cookies was his favorite dish prepared by Cindy while she was baking chocolate chip cookies. “They’ll last until tomorrow afternoon,” she said about the approximately 30 dozen cookies she planned to bake. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

