Blast from the Past / 1993: Handmade items for Holy Family auction

Holy Family Catholic School students show off handmade items donated for their school's fundraiser auction in this photo published in the May 12, 1993, Lewiston Tribune Close to Home section. The students are, from left, Josh Sheppard, Jared Schmidt, Genevieve Fruechtel, Christine Schmidt, Jason Sheppard, Monica James, Katrina Harlow and Joe Fruechtel. The auction items pictured include a handmade cedar storage chest and youth bed made by Jerry Paris, of Clarkston, according to the accompanying column by newsroom secretary Charlotte Larson. His wife, Betty Paris, handmade all the bedding. A number of people helping with the organization of the auction put together a recipe book for the auction and several of those recipes were shared with Tribune readers in the column including spinach and mushroom salad, baked beans, cranberry salad, tarragon dressing and summertime wine cooler.