Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Blast from the PastDecember 4, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1993: Handmade items for Holy Family auction

Holy Family Catholic School students show off handmade items donated for their school's fundraiser auction in this photo published in the May 12, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. The students are, from left, Josh Sheppard, Jared Schmidt, Genevieve Fruechtel, Christine Schmidt, Jason Sheppard, Monica James, Katrina Harlow and Joe Fruechtel. The auction items pictured include a handmade cedar storage chest and youth bed made by Jerry Paris, of Clarkston, according to the accompanying column by newsroom secretary Charlotte Larson. His wife, Betty Paris, handmade all the bedding. A number of people helping with the organization of the auction put together a recipe book for the auction and several of those recipes were shared with Tribune readers in the column including spinach and mushroom salad, baked beans, cranberry salad, tarragon dressing and summertime wine cooler. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Holy Family Catholic School students show off handmade items donated for their school's fundraiser auction in this photo published in the May 12, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. The students are, from left, Josh Sheppard, Jared Schmidt, Genevieve Fruechtel, Christine Schmidt, Jason Sheppard, Monica James, Katrina Harlow and Joe Fruechtel. The auction items pictured include a handmade cedar storage chest and youth bed made by Jerry Paris, of Clarkston, according to the accompanying column by newsroom secretary Charlotte Larson. His wife, Betty Paris, handmade all the bedding. A number of people helping with the organization of the auction put together a recipe book for the auction and several of those recipes were shared with Tribune readers in the column including spinach and mushroom salad, baked beans, cranberry salad, tarragon dressing and summertime wine cooler. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Holy Family Catholic School students show off handmade items donated for their school’s fundraiser auction in this photo published in the May 12, 1993, Lewiston Tribune Close to Home section. The students are, from left, Josh Sheppard, Jared Schmidt, Genevieve Fruechtel, Christine Schmidt, Jason Sheppard, Monica James, Katrina Harlow and Joe Fruechtel. The auction items pictured include a handmade cedar storage chest and youth bed made by Jerry Paris, of Clarkston, according to the accompanying column by newsroom secretary Charlotte Larson. His wife, Betty Paris, handmade all the bedding. A number of people helping with the organization of the auction put together a recipe book for the auction and several of those recipes were shared with Tribune readers in the column including spinach and mushroom salad, baked beans, cranberry salad, tarragon dressing and summertime wine cooler. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Related
Blast from the PastNov. 30
Blast from the Past / 1958: Annual Christmas concert
Blast from the PastNov. 29
Blast from the Past / 1966: On fire lookout
Blast from the PastNov. 28
Blast from the Past / 1989: A life of produce
Blast from the PastNov. 27
Blast from the Past / 1951: Stacking the winter’s wood
Related
Blast from the Past / 1941: Businesses donate trucks
Blast from the PastNov. 23
Blast from the Past / 1941: Businesses donate trucks
Blast from the Past / 1981: Rebuilding a mill
Blast from the PastNov. 22
Blast from the Past / 1981: Rebuilding a mill
Blast from the Past / 1973: Family Bible study
Blast from the PastNov. 21
Blast from the Past / 1973: Family Bible study
Blast from the Past / 1947: Juliaetta grades 1-5
Blast from the PastNov. 20
Blast from the Past / 1947: Juliaetta grades 1-5
Blast from the Past / 1986: Cooking for kids
Blast from the PastNov. 16
Blast from the Past / 1986: Cooking for kids
Blast from the Past / 1975: At the directors banquet
Blast from the PastNov. 15
Blast from the Past / 1975: At the directors banquet
Blast from the Past / 1957: Ready to cheer for Lewiston High
Blast from the PastNov. 14
Blast from the Past / 1957: Ready to cheer for Lewiston High
Blast from the Past / 2004: Soaking feet and reading a book
Blast from the PastNov. 13
Blast from the Past / 2004: Soaking feet and reading a book
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy