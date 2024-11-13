Sections
Blast from the PastNovember 13, 2024

Blast from the Past / 2004: Soaking feet and reading a book

Submitted by Rose Gehring, of Lewiston
Rose Gehring, left, and her grandsons enjoy a relaxing foot soak while she reads to them from a book in this photo taken in 2004. The trio were seated on the counter of the utility sink at the farm home of Rose and Royce Gehring in Cottonwood. Rose said the trio found it relaxing to just sit with their feet in warm water. Royce Gehring is driving the combine on their farm in the framed photo in the background. The boys -- Adam in the center and Ryan on the right – were visiting their grandparents from out of state that summer, and the photo was taken by the Gehring’s son, Dean, who now lives in Parker, Colo. Ryan also lives in Parker and Adam lives in Boise, and Rose and Royce now live in Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

