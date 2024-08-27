Blast from the Past / 1978: From Arkansas to Lewiston

Albert and Pearl Beard sit side by side in their apartment at the Lewiston Convalescent Center in this photo published in the Dec. 25, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. The couple's story was featured in reporter Thomas W. Campbell's Elders series as they prepared to celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary. The two were married in 1915 in her parents' home in Swifton, Ark., and moved West in 1922. They raised a son and a daughter, and spent most of their working lives as custodians at the Raymond Hotel in Lewiston. She said, "We get along. We decided to get married and live together, no matter what. Stayin' married doesn't happen so much anymore. I don't believe in this gettin' up and goin'." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Lewiston Tribune